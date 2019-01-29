'Many Senior BJP Members Expected To Join AAP': Raghav Chadha

Two BJP leaders joined the AAP on Monday in presence of Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha Monday claimed that several BJP leaders in South Delhi constituency were eager to join his party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Two BJP leaders from the seat, former councilor Dharamveer Awana and Raju Nirmal, joined the AAP on Monday in presence of Mr Chadha, who is also in-charge of his party for the seat.

"Several senior and veteran members of the BJP in South Delhi constituency have been influenced by AAP's ideology and work and have expressed interest in joining the party," he said.

Mr Chadha, who in all probability will fight the Lok Sabha elections as AAP candidate from the South Delhi seat, claimed Congress was "non-existent" in the constituency.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta and party MLA from Badarpur Narayan Dutt Sharma hoped that joining of the two BJP leaders will help in strengthening of the party's organisation ahead of the upcoming elections.