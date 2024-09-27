'Silent Revolution': Minister Says Women In India's Labour Force Doubled In 7 Years

File photo

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday revealed that the number of women in India's labour force has doubled in the past seven years, and they are now working more hours than men in some sectors. He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for reshaping women's roles in the workforce.

The Union Minister described this shift as a 'silent revolution' in India's labour force, led by the nation's women.

A government press release quoting him stated, "India's workforce is now witnessing what no one expected... Women are leading the charge, taking on greater responsibilities and breaking barriers like never before!"

Mr Mandaviya noted that recent data shows a major increase in women's labor force participation in India.

"Indian women are stepping out, taking charge, and doing it in a way no one saw coming. We should talk about this more," he added.

He credited Prime Minister Modi's initiatives for placing women at the forefront of this movement.

"Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand-Up India, Skill India - these aren't token policies, but tectonic policy shifts in how we see women as drivers of India's growth," he proclaimed.

BJP leader Smriti Irani also highlighted the demanding hours women are putting in, especially in high-demand fields such as professional, scientific, and technical activities. She pointed out that Indian women are now working more hours per week than their counterparts in many other countries. "Women are no longer the silent workforce; in fact, they are working more hours than ever, some even over 55 hours a week, in professional, scientific, and technical fields! Indian women are working themselves to the bone, putting in more hours than men across sectors," Ms Irani said.

Ms Irani brought to focus the need for businesses, industries, society, and women themselves to acknowledge the sacrifices women are making.

"Prime Minister Modi has set the stage, but now it's time for everyone to embrace the sacrifices women are making and ensure that this silent revolution becomes impossible to ignore," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)