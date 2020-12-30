Ex-Union Minister From Gujarat Cancels BJP Resignation Day After Letter

There was speculation that Mansukh Bhai Vasava's move could be a pressure tactic.

Former union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Mansukh Bhai Vasava, has withdrawn his resignation from the BJP just a day after sending it. The six-time MP from Gujarat's Bharuch met BJP state president CR Patil yesterday and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today. Sources said he was resentful about certain issues which have been addressed.

Sending in his resignation yesterday, Mr Vasava had said that he would resign from Lok Sabha during parliament's budget session.

In a letter to the state BJP president CR Patil, Mr Vasava had said: "I have been loyal to the party. I have taken care of party's values. However, after all I am a human being. A man makes mistakes knowingly or unknowingly. I am resigning from the party so that my mistake may not cause damage to party".

"During the Budget session, I will meet the Speaker in person and hand over him my resignation from the membership of Lok Sabha. Please convey this decision to the Central leadership," he further wrote.

There had been reports that the 56-year-old has been upset about the party's lack of response on the issues he has been flagging. He has also been critical about the functioning of the state BJP.

Lately, Mr Vasava has been raising various issues related to his constituency.

Last week, Mr Vasava had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking withdrawal of a notification from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change declaring 121 villages of Narmada district as eco-sensitive zone.

BJP state spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the party has received the resignation letter through social media, reported news agency Press Trust of India. "Patil has spoken to him and assured him that any issue he has will be resolved. Vasava is a senior MP from Gujarat and we will resolve all his issues," PTI quoted him as saying.