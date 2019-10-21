'Five Times More...': Manoj Tiwari On AAP's 'Electricity Subsidy' Attack

The BJP is not against subsidies, Manoj Tiwari said (File)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday said his party would give five times more relief to electricity and water consumers than the AAP government, if voted to power in the national capital.

He also questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about his medical treatment expenditure and why did he not get himself treated at a mohalla clinic.

According to a reply to an RTI application filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after coming to power in Delhi in 2015, Mr Kejriwal has spent Rs 12,18,027 on treatment in private hospitals, which was paid by the general administration department of the Delhi government, Mr Tiwari said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has spent Rs 13,25,329 on medical treatment for himself and his family members and ministers Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain have spent Rs 7,22,558 and Rs 2,46,748 on medical treatment respectively, he claimed.

"Why does Kejriwal not provide the real information about the facilities in the mohalla clinics and hospitals of the Delhi government, on which he issues costly advertisements?

"If you do not trust the medical services of your government, why are you leaving people at their mercy? It clearly shows that the AAP government has completely failed," Mr Tiwari told reporters.

He said the information received through the RTI application had proved that if the medical care provided by the mohalla clinics and the Delhi government hospitals was reliable, Mr Kejriwal, his cabinet colleagues and their family members would not have gone to private hospitals for treatment.

"The people of Delhi will never forgive the chief minister for playing with their health," the BJP leader said.

Mr Tiwari was also asked whether his party was in favour of announcing subsidies for water and electricity consumers.

"The BJP is not against subsidies. In fact, if we come to power, we will give five times more relief to water and electricity consumers," he said.

In an interview to a newspaper, Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel had said, "The BJP will not give subsidies, but create such an environment that electricity will be cheaper."

Mr Kejriwal had thanked the BJP on Sunday for making its "intentions" clear that it would withdraw the electricity subsidy announced by his government if voted to power in Delhi, saying it would give a chance to people to choose between "two conflicting models".

