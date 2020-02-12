Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Offers To Quit After Poor Poll Show

The BJP is believed to be disappointed with Manoj Tiwari's performance.

The BJP's Manoj Tiwari offered to quit over the party's drubbing in the Delhi election on Tuesday, but was reportedly told there was no need to do so. The BJP could manage only eight of Delhi's 70 seats in the assembly election, which was swept by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

But the Bhojpuri singing star-turned-politician, given charge of the party in Delhi in 2016, may not survive in the post too long. Sources say the BJP will replace him, but only after the organizational elections, which were postponed because of the Delhi election. These may be held in one or two months.

He has completed his three-year term anyway, say party leaders.

The BJP is believed to be disappointed with Mr Tiwari's performance, and assesses that he has largely failed to reel in the Poorvanchali voters, which was a key reason for his appointment as Delhi unit chief.

The party has noted that Mr Tiwari's appeal came a cropper in constituencies with a large number of Purvanchalis, like Burari, where AAP won by a massive 88,000 votes.

Mr Tiwari yesterday owned responsibility for the BJP's defeat.

His comments during the Delhi poll campaign became a daily source of amusement, with AAP mocking the BJP leader using his songs.

Mr Tiwari joined the BJP in 2013 and quickly rose up the ranks. He contested the 2014 election from Delhi and won.

When he was appointed Delhi BJP chief two years later, there was much resentment among other seasoned leaders in the capital like Vijay Goel and Ramesh Bidhuri.