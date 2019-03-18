Manohar Parrikar's Final Journey Today: Funeral Procession To Begin At 4 pm

Manohar Parrikar's body will be kept for public viewing in Panaji until 4 pm today. (File)

Manohar Parrikar, four-time Goa Chief Minister and former defence Minister, died on Sunday evening after battling a long pancreatic ailment for months.

Following the death of the technocrat-turned politician, the centre announced a national mourning on Monday, declaring that the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country. The senior BJP leader will also be accorded a state funeral.

Hours after the Goa Chief Minister's office tweeted confirming Mr Parrikar's death, they tweeted a program plan for his final journey today.

Goa had also announced a seven-day mourning after the chief minister's death. All schools and educational institutions in the state will be shut today and all examinations have been postponed.

Program plan of Shri Manohar Parrikar's final journey. pic.twitter.com/F48awpxoMW — CMO Goa (@goacm) March 17, 2019

According to the Goa CMO, Mr Parrikar's body will be kept at the Panjim BJP head office from 9.30 am to 10.30 am after which his body will be taken to Kala Academy in Panaji for public to pay their final respects to the chief minister. His body will be kept for public viewing until 4 pm after which the funeral procession to Miramar area in the capital will be held. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Goa for the funeral.

The last rites will performed at around 5 pm at SAG grounds in Campal, approximately 4km from Panaji.



Condolences poured in for Mr Parrikar after the news of his death with President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress' Rahul Gandhi among the first ones to pay their respects.

"Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Demise of Manohar Parrikar ji has left a big void. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. He was a leader known for his simplicity, integrity and unwavering commitment to serve people. The way he discharged his duties till his last breath will inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/qeDFp72Qku — BJP (@BJP4India) March 17, 2019

The 63-year-old was seen in public outings over the past few months with a nasal tube and a frail form, which provoked opposition attacks on the ruling BJP. But in January this year, he had famously said that he "will serve Goa till my last breath."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.