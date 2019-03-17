Manohar Parrikar, Four-Time Chief Minister Who Remained Rooted To Goa

Manohar Parrikar was known for his impeccable record and simple lifestyle. (File)

Manohar Parrikar, the Chief Minister of Goa and former defence minister, died at his son's home in Panajiin today after a long illness. He was 63.

Since February 2018, Mr Parrikar had been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York after he was diagnosed with a pancreatic condition.

The four-time Chief Minister had been seen in public outings over the past few months with a nasal tube and a frail form, which provoked opposition attacks on the ruling BJP.

Manohar Parrikar was known for his impeccable record and simple lifestyle. He was a leader accessible to the people and was often sighted enjoying a ride on his scooter.

Manohar Parrikar was not one for "susegad", a term that describes the relaxed, laid-back Goan culture for which his state is so well-known. "I am not susegad! I work 16-18 hours a day," Mr Parrikar had told NDTV over four years ago.

Mr Parrikar was seen as one of BJP's most successful chief ministers, having established the party in a state that has a substantial Christian vote. He also enjoyed the support of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

It was Mr Parrikar who proposed the name of Narendra Modi as the BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate in 2013 ahead of the 2014 national election.

A graduate in metallurgical engineering from IIT-Bombay in 1978, he was a batch-mate of technocrat Nandan Nilekani.

A father of two sons, he grew up in the Goan village of Parra. His wife Medha died in 2000 of cancer.

He was the first IIT alumnus to serve as the legislator of a state and later, chief minister.

Born in Mapusa in 1955 when the state was still under Portuguese control, Mr Parrikar studied at Loyola High School in Margao.

It was because of his clean record as Chief Minister, his tech background and strong decision-making skills that he was persuaded to join PM Modi's cabinet as Defence Minister in 2014. Mr Parrikar admitted that moved to Delhi reluctantly.

Announcing that he missed the Goan staple fish and rice, he returned to his home state as Chief Minister three years later, after several smaller parties said they would support the BJP in Goa on the condition that Mr Parrikar was brought back to the state as Chief Minister.

But just a year after he resumed charge in Goa, reports emerged that he was seriously unwell and that he was being treated for a pancreatic condition at the Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Foundation in New York.

After long hospital stints, Mr Parrikar even presented the budget in the Goa assembly in January. He made up for his weakened delivery with rousing words.

It was during Manohar Parrikar's tenure as Defence Minister that the re-negotiated Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France was inked. The deal has dominated headlines as the Congress has accused PM Modi of corruption while alleging Mr Parrikar had no idea about the deal signed between the two countries.

In January this year, Congress President Rahul Gandhi called on Mr Parrikar to enquire about his health even as he continued to attack the PM Modi over the Rafale deal.

The controversy continued as Mr Parrikar accused Mr Gandhi of using his visit on for "petty political gains". Rahul Gandhi had said that the former defence minister had said "he had nothing to do with the new Rafale deal."

