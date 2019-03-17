Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Battling Illness, Dies At 63: Updates

Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who had been battling a pancreatic ailment for more than a year, has died at his home in Panaji at the age of 63. The former Defence Minister had been in and out of hospital in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February last year. Earlier today, his office tweeted that Mr Parrikar was is "extremely critical". The three-time chief minister had said in January that he "will serve Goa till my last breath." Mr Parrikar was the Defence Minister in 2016 when India conducted a surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control days after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. Mr Parrikar, in recent months, had made public appearances with a tube in his nose, looking frail. Mr Parrikar headed a coalition government, which is supported by the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashravadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and three Independent lawmakers in Goa. His death leaves the state in a crisis, as the Congress has written to the Goa Governor to dismiss the "minority" government, and to invite them to form the government.
#Parrikar was the antithesis of all tht ppl dislike in politicians. Simple, forthright, informal, honest, unpretentious, highest integrity, 100% common touch, family at a distance, not fundamentalist in thought, deed or action. Died in action amidst his beloved #Goa. #RIP- Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) 17 March 2019
Entire BJP stands firmly with Parrikar ji's family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas and importantly the people of Goa, who were his family, express my deepest condolences. May God give the bereaved family strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. pic.twitter.com/HWFA4gtSnX- Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 17 March 2019
Shri Manohar Parrikar is no more. A sincere, honest & sensitive political activist. Was simple and down to earth, I learnt a lot from Shri.Parrikar. As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled.- Chowkidar Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) 17 March 2019
My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace.- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) 17 March 2019
Panaji: Visual from outside the residence of late Goa Chief Minster Manohar Parrikar. pic.twitter.com/zVsnmlIPCv- ANI (@ANI) 17 March 2019
I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 17 March 2019
Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons.
My condolences to his family in this time of grief.
Sad demise of @manoharparrikar ji leaves a void in our lives. He was a leader who came up with pragmatic solutions to the most complex problems-Goa & India have lost a stalwart today. The nation & I mourn your loss, & will miss you. Rest In Peace my dear friend. ऊँ शान्ति शान्ति। pic.twitter.com/fS8MvL8dW4- Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) 17 March 2019
Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 17 March 2019