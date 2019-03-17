Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Battling Illness, Dies At 63: Updates

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had been in and out of hospital in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February last year.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 17, 2019 20:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Battling Illness, Dies At 63: Updates

Manohar Parrikar was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year.

NEW DELHI: 

Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who had been battling a pancreatic ailment for more than a year, has died at his home in Panaji at the age of 63. The former Defence Minister had been in and out of hospital in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February last year. Earlier today, his office tweeted that Mr Parrikar was is "extremely critical". The three-time chief minister had said in January that he "will serve Goa till my last breath." Mr Parrikar was the Defence Minister in 2016 when India conducted a surgical strike on terror launch pads across the Line of Control days after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri. Mr Parrikar, in recent months, had made public appearances with a tube in his nose, looking frail. Mr Parrikar headed a coalition government, which is supported by the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashravadi Gomantak Party (MGP), and three Independent lawmakers in Goa. His death leaves the state in a crisis, as the Congress has written to the Goa Governor to dismiss the "minority" government, and to invite them to form the government.

Here are the updates of this story:


Mar 17, 2019
20:34 (IST)
Abhishek Singhvi, national spokesperson of Congress, tweeted:

Mar 17, 2019
20:29 (IST)
Calling Manohar Parrikar a "true patriot", BJP President Amit Shah tweeted:

Mar 17, 2019
20:28 (IST)
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted her grief after the death of former defence minister and Goa chief minister, remembering Manohar Parrikar's contribution in making the armed forces a "modernised, lean and mean fighting machine".

Mar 17, 2019
20:25 (IST)
Invoking an old memory of Manohar Parrikar, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted about how the former defence minister and chief minister "graciously" visited Sonia Gandhi at the hospital:

Mar 17, 2019
20:23 (IST)
Here are pictures from outside the home of Manohar Parrikar in Panaji after he died today aged 63:

Mar 17, 2019
20:20 (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted today expressing his grief after the death of Manohar Parrikar. "Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons," Mr Gandhi said.

Mar 17, 2019
20:18 (IST)
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote a tribute to Manohar Parrikar on Twitter after the former defence minister died. "I am speechless. The face of graceful and simple politics has been lost today. Manohar Bhai was a leader who truly ruled the heart of every worker. He was a companion and a good friend since my early days in politics. My emotional tributes to this great son of mother India who struggled for the development of Goa till his last breath," Mr Gadkari tweeted.
Mar 17, 2019
20:13 (IST)
The Union Cabinet will hold a condolence meet tomorrow at 11 am after the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, news agency ANI reported.
Mar 17, 2019
20:12 (IST)
Union Minister Vijay Kumar Singh expressed his grief after the death of former defence minister and Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar:

Mar 17, 2019
20:09 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted expressing his grief after Manohar Parrikar's death:

No more content

Trending

Manohar ParrikarManohar Parrikar death

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL Tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................