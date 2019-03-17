Manohar Parrikar No More, But BJP Safe In Goa Assembly: 10 Facts

Manohar Parrikar, 63, was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year. (File)

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's death this evening has brought down the BJP numbers in the state assembly from 13 to 12. But along with allies, they still have 20 lawmakers in the assembly, where the majority mark is at 19. Over Mr Parrikar's last days, the Congress made repeated attempts to dislodge the BJP government. On Saturday, the Congress asked Governor Mridula Sinha to invite them to form government, alleging that the BJP numbers have fallen below halfway mark and they are the single largest party. Reports that senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat may join the BJP added to the political churn. Mr Kamat has dismissed the reports.