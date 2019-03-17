BJP Rushes Leaders To Goa Amid Concerns Over Manohar Parrikar's Health

Manohar Parrikar, 63, was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year

Panaji: The BJP has rushed two observers to Goa and asked all its lawmakers to remain in the state amid concerns over the health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and a Congress appeal to the Governor to sack the government. The BJP and its allies hold majority in the 40-member assembly, which currently has 37 members. The Congress has 14 lawmakers against the BJP's 13. Claiming to be the single largest party, the Congress has asked Governor Mridula Sinha for an invitation to form the new government.