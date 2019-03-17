BJP Asks Lawmakers To Stay Put In Goa Amid Manohar Parrikar's Health Concerns: Updates

The three-time chief minister in January said that he "will serve Goa till my last breath."

Amidst concerns over Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health, the BJP has asked all party leaders to remain in Goa for the next few days.

The BJP has sent two observers to Goa as it does not want to face any situation in the middle of general election in the country.

The former Defence Minister's health has been fluctuating for several days and worsened on Saturday morning. He has been in and out of hospital in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February last year.

The three-time chief minister in January said that he "will serve Goa till my last breath." He had made public appearances with a tube in his nose, looking frail, in the recent months.

The Congress has written to the Governor asking him to sack the BJP-led government and invite the Congress to form government as it is the single largest party in the state, while the BJP and its allies still hold a majority.

Here are the updates of developments in Goa: