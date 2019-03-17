Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar "Extremely Critical", Says His Office

Manohar Parrikar, 63, was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year. (FILE)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year, is "extremely critical", his office has tweeted. "Chief Minister @manoharparrikar's health condition is extremely critical. Doctors are trying their best," the tweet read.

Last month, he was admitted in the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji. He was discharged on February 26.

Since he was diagnosed, Mr Parrikar has undergone treatment in hospitals of the US and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. He has also been treated at hospitals in Mumbai and Goa.

He returned to work in December, admitting that he was battling a "life-threatening disease", but said he would continue to work till his last breath.

On January 30, he presented the state budget in the assembly. His frail appearance, with a tube in his nose, drew severe criticism from the opposition. Days later, he also hinted that he would play an active role in the campaign for the coming Lok Sabha election.

"I will not give a big speech. I will reserve those for elections," Mr Parrikar said at a meeting of BJP workers in presence of party chief Amit Shah.

The Congress questioned the Chief Minister's ability to continue work and accused the BJP of parading him despite his condition to save its government in the state.

The Congress has been making repeated bids to capture power in the state. Over the weekend, alleging that the BJP no longer has majority in the house, the party asked the Governor to sack the BJP government in the state and invite it to form government.

At a meeting on Saturday, the state BJP agreed that Mr Parrikar would remain their leader. The decision had the support of their allies.

