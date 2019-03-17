National Mourning Tomorrow After Manohar Parrikar's Death, Says Centre

Manohar Parrikar's body is to be kept at the BJP head office in Panaji in the morning

Following the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the centre has announced a national mourning tomorrow. A meeting of the Union Cabinet has been called at 10am as well.

The four-time chief minister will be accorded a state funeral. The National Flag will fly at half-mast in Delhi and capitals of all other states and union territories.

People will pay their final respects to the former defence minister from 11am to 4pm at Kala Academy in the state capital.

The funeral procession will begin at 4pm and the last rites will performed at 5pm at SAG grounds in Campal, approximately 4km from Panaji.

Manohar Parrikar died today at the age of 63 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer at his son's house in Goa. Condolences poured in from across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him the "builder of modern Goa."

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief," he said.

