Thousands Throng Panaji Streets To Pay Last Respects To Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar's last rites will be performed at 5 pm at the Miramar beach

Thousands of people thronged the streets of Goa state capital on Monday to catch a final glimpse of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died of a pancreatic ailment on Sunday, as his mortal remains was brought to the BJP office for party workers to pay their last respect.

His remains would be taken to Kala Academy, around three km from the BJP office, later on Monday, to allow the public pay their tribute to him.

A pall of gloom descended on the BJP office and hundreds of supporters turned emotional when his mortal remains, wrapped in the tricolour, was brought there.

The truck carrying the 63-year-old chief minister's body travelled 5 km from his private residence in Dona Paula to Panaji, as people tried to catch sight of the popular leader, who rose from the small coastal state to become the country's defence minister.

The four-time chief minister represented Panaji Assembly seat in the state for over two decades.

His final journey will begin after 4 pm and the last rites will be performed at 5 pm at the Miramar beach, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated there, a state BJP spokesperson said.

Manohar Parrikar would be accorded a state funeral with full military honours, according to the home ministry. The central government has announced national mourning on Monday.

