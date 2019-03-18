Manohar Parrikar To Be Given State Funeral Today; Centre Declares National Mourning: Updates

The funeral procession will begin at 4 pm and the last rites will performed at 5pm at SAG grounds in Campal, approximately 4km from Panaji.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 18, 2019 07:37 IST
Seven days of State Mourning in Goa from March 18 to 24 after chief minister Manohar Parrikar's death

Panaji: 

Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who had been battling cancer for more than a year, died at his home in Panaji at the age of 63 on Sunday. His body will be kept at the BJP head office in state capital in the morning where people will pay their final respects to him from 11am to 4pm at Kala Academy. 

The funeral procession will begin at 4pm and the last rites will performed at 5pm at SAG grounds in Campal, approximately 4km from Panaji. 

Following the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the Centre has announced a national mourning today and declared the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country. Seven days of State Mourning will be observed throughout Goa from March 18 to 24 after the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar. 

Here are the LIVE Updates of Manohar Parrikar's final journey:


Mar 18, 2019
07:37 (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh to attend funeral
The four-time chief minister will be accorded a state funeral. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be going to Goa to be a part of the funeral. A meeting of the Union Cabinet has been called at 10am as well.
Mar 18, 2019
07:21 (IST)
Seven-day mourning in Goa
Goa has announced a seven-day mourning after the chief minister's death. All schools and educational institutions in the state will be shut today and all examinations have been postponed.
