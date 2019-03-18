State Funeral For Manohar Parrikar, Thousands Join Procession

Thousands had joined Manohar Parrikar's funeral procession.

Manohar Parrikar -- Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister -- was cremated with full state honours at Panjim's Miramar Beach this evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a battery of ministers from the Centre and states were present on the occasion to pay their last respects to the leader.

Mr Parrikar died last evening after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. The news was announced in tweet by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Thousands had joined the funeral procession -- a testimony to the affection he received from the people of the state.

This afternoon, accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PM Modi flew down to Panjim to pay his last respects to Manohar Parrikar and meet his family.

In a tweet later, he said:

Paid tributes to my friend Shri Manohar Parrikar.



He personified humility, simplicity and compassion.



The good work he has done will be remembered for years to come. pic.twitter.com/AX2o3yJZHe - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2019



BJP chief AMit Shah and most chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states were also present at the funeral.

The Centre has announced national mourning today, during which schools and colleges remained closed.

Mr Parrikar's health had been fluctuating over the last year. Over the last few months, he made rare public appearances. But he was present at the state assembly in January during the presentation of the state budget.

Hooked to a nasal tube and looking frail, had had made the speech, triggering Congress accusations that the BJP was parading him around despite his ailment to save its government in the state.

In January, the four-time chief minister had said he would "serve Goa till my last breath".

His death has triggered a huge political churning in the state. While allies who came on board after the 2017 assembly elections because of Mr Parrikar, have started having second thoughts, the Congress has staked claim to the government, claiming the BJP no longer commands majority.

