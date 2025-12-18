Trump Says Sending $1776 To Every US Soldier As "Warrior Dividend"

US President Donald Trump has announced a special cash payout for American troops, calling it a "warrior dividend" to recognise the service and sacrifice of the armed forces.

Linking the payment to the country's founding year, Trump said more than 1.45 million military personnel will receive $1,776 each before Christmas, calling it a gesture of recognition for their service and sacrifice.

While addressing the nation on Wednesday (local time), Trump said, "Because of tariffs, along with the just passed one big beautiful bill, tonight, I am also proud to announce that more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, we call, warrior dividend before Christmas, a warrior dividend in honor of our nation's founding in 1776. We are sending every soldier $1,776."

He added, "And the checks are already on the way. We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs and the bill helped us along. Nobody deserves it more than our military. And I say congratulations to everybody."

Who Will Receive Warrior Dividend Payment?

Active-duty Service members in the pay grades of 0-6 and below and on active duty as of November 30, 2025, as well as reserve component members on active-duty orders of 31 days or more as of November 30, 2025, are eligible for this one-time "Warrior Dividend" payment.

Nation's Founding In 1776

On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress, meeting in Philadelphia, formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, a landmark document drafted mainly by Thomas Jefferson. The declaration announced that the 13 American colonies were breaking away from British rule, setting out their grievances against King George III and asserting the principles of individual liberty and self-government.

At the time, America consisted of 13 colonies - New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. While July 4 is widely celebrated as Independence Day, historians note that the decisive vote to sever ties with Britain actually took place two days earlier, on July 2, 1776, when the Congress approved a resolution introduced by Virginia delegate Richard Henry Lee.

The formal signing of the Declaration began on August 2, 1776, and continued over several months as representatives from the colonies added their names. Over time, July 4 emerged as the symbolic date marking the birth of the United States and is now observed as a federal holiday.

It is this historical significance that US President Donald Trump invoked by announcing a $1,776 "warrior dividend" for military personnel, linking the cash payout to the year of America's founding as a tribute to the armed forces.

Tariffs, Housing Reform And Border Safety

Trump's remarks are coming at a crucial time as he tries to rebuild his steadily eroding popularity. Public polling shows most US adults are frustrated with his handling of the economy as inflation picked up after his tariffs raised prices and hiring slowed.

The president said he will put forward "some of the most aggressive housing reform plans in American history," but he offered no details

Trump used a chunk of his nationwide address to stress his immigration record, including tightening the border to deny entry to immigrants without legal authority to be in the US.

He made a passing reference to mass deportation, saying his administration is removing criminals. Independent analyses have shown that people without criminal records have been deported.

Trump also talked about making some of the "most dangerous cities" in America safe again as a result of his aggressive approach to illegal immigration.

Trump is sidestepping continued inflation but is insisting that his tariffs are working and will deliver more benefits soon.

"My favorite word," he said of "tariffs," the levies that he has put on various foreign products from China, Canada, Mexico and other US trading partners across the world.

(With inputs from AP)