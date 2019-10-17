"Government Obsessed...": Manmohan Singh's Comeback To Finance Minister

Manmohan Singh criticised the government led by PM Narendra Modi for the economic slowdown

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, responding to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comment blaming him for the bank crisis, said today that the government "is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents" instead of finding solutions.

"I have just seen the statements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. I won't like to comment on that statement, but before one can fix the economy, one needs a correct diagnosis of its ailments and their causes. The government is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponent, thus it is unable to find a solution that will ensure revival of the economy," Manmohan Singh said at a press conference in Mumbai in the run-up to the Maharashtra election on Monday.

On Tuesday, Nirmala Sitharaman had, at an event in the US, said she held the Manmohan Singh-Raghuram Rajan combination responsible for subjecting public sector banks (PSBs) to their "worst phase".

"I have no reason to doubt that Rajan feels for every word of what he is saying. And I'm here today, giving him his due respect, but also placing the fact before you that Indian public sector banks did not have a worst phase than when the combination of Singh and Rajan, as Prime Minister and the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had. At that time, none of us knew about it," the Finance Minister said at the Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs on Tuesday.

Bad loans of PSBs rose from Rs 9,190 crore in 2011-2012 to Rs 2.16 lakh crore in 2013-2014, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power in May 2014.

