PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At His Delhi Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid his last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi. He was accompanied by Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

Mr Singh, who held office from 2004 to 2014, died at the age of 92 on Thursday. He is survived by his wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters.

PM Modi, in a post on X on Thursday, called Mr Singh India's one of "most distinguished leaders".

"Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," PM Modi said.

Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible.



"Dr Manmohan Singh ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

A seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to Mr Singh, who was also known as the architect of India's economic reforms.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India.

In a communication to all chief secretaries of state and union territories on Thursday, the home ministry said that a state funeral will be accorded to Mr Singh and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.