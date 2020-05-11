Manmohan Singh Stable, Under Observation: AIIMS Sources

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS on Sunday night.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) on Sunday night over chest problems, is stable, sources in the premier institute said this morning.

The veteran Congress leader was taken to the cardio-thoracic ward of the medical institute at 8:45 pm "for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication", AIIMS sources said, adding that he is being treated by a team of doctors at the cardio-thoracic centre.

Doctors are also ruling out "other causes of fever", sources said.

The 87-year-old two-time Prime Minister is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology, news agency PTI reported.

Mr Singh suffered a fall shortly before parliament was adjourned in March amid the coronavirus outbreak. At the time his doctors had advised complete bedrest.

Manmohan Singh, who currently represents Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, has undergone two heart-bypass surgeries - one in 1990 and another in 2009. He also has a history of diabetes.

The renowned economist, credited with bringing in sweeping reforms in the 1990s, was Prime Minister for 10 years until the Congress was decimated by the BJP in 2014 and PM Modi took power for the first time.

Earlier this week Manmohan Singh participated in a video conference alongside Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and chief ministers of party-ruled states, including Mr Gehlot, and questioned the centre over its decision-making during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Singh, who spoke after Mrs Gandhi, said: "We need to know, as Soniaji said, what will happen after lockdown 3.0."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal were among those who expressed concern over Manmohan Singh's health.

"Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM," Mr Kejriwal tweeted last night.

"Much worried to know former PM Dr Manmohan Singhji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life," Mr Gehlot wrote on Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)