'Communists in Congress': Manish Tewari Ahead Of Kanhaiya Kumar's Joining

Manish Tewari said "the more things change, the more they remain the same".

Hours before the induction of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the Congress, former union minister Manish Tewari put out a cryptic tweet today, saying it would be worthwhile to look at the history of communists' presence in the party.

Citing a book by Mohan Kumaramangalam, he said "the more things change, the more they remain the same".

"As speculation abounds about certain Communist leaders joining Congress it perhaps may be instructive to revisit a 1973 book 'Communists in Congress' Kumarmanglam Thesis. The more things change the more they perhaps remain the same. I re-read it today," Mr Tewari said in a tweet.

As Speculation abounds about certain Communist leaders joining @INCIndia it perhaps may be instructive to revisit a 1973 book ' Communists in Congress' Kumarmanglam Thesis. The more things change the more they perhaps remain the same.

I re-read it todayhttps://t.co/iMSK8RqEiA — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 28, 2021

Mr Tewari is among the "group of 23" leaders who wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul and restructuring.