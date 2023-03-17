Manish Sisodia's Enforcement Directorate Custody Extended By 5 Days

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating money-laundering allegations linked to the case. (File)

Manish Sisodia's custody was extended by five days today by a Delhi court after the Enforcement Directorate sought a week more to investigate allegations against him linked to the Delhi liquor case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had argued that the Enforcement Directorate questioned him "only for 30 minutes to one hour every day" and did not need to keep him in jail any longer. Earlier, Manish Sisodia had complained to the court that the CBI asked him the "same questions everyday", after which the agency was ordered not to repeat its questions.

The court also allowed the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi to sign cheques for household expenses.

Manish Sisodia has been in jail since February 26, when he was arrested by the CBI over alleged corruption linked to a new liquor policy that was scrapped within nine months.

As the probe agency today sought seven more days of custody to investigate him, Mr Sisodia questioned what it had done till now.

"If, after investigating the case for seven months, they seek further custody, they have to show what have they got," Mr Sisodia's lawyer asked in court.

"I am opposing the extension of custody because the Enforcement Directorate is carrying out the CBI's investigation. ED can only probe proceeds of crime, not the crime," Mr Sisodia argued.

"They question me only for half an hour to one hour. Only yesterday, the questioning went on till late."

The Enforcement Directorate shot back: "That's because in CBI's case, he complained of mental harassment."

Making its case, the Enforcement Directorate repeated its allegation that Mr Sisodia had changed their mobile phones multiple times.

"The Enforcement Directorate is raising the destruction of phones again. This was raised by CBI and the ED in their first remand application. They want further remand for the same? What have they been doing since the registration of the FIR? Did they start investigating only now?" Mr Sisodia's lawyer said.

AAP has alleged that CBI could not find anything incriminating during Mr Sisodia's interrogation and that they were willing to let him off on bail, so another agency was brought in to chase a new case. "They want to ensure that Manish Sisodia is kept in jail at all costs," said a party leader.

Mr Sisodia, AAP's number 2 leader, has been accused of corruption in a new liquor policy that was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe. The Arvind Kejriwal government faces allegations of giving illegal benefits to liquor licensees after launching a new policy in November 2021.

AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have strongly refuted the allegations, alleging a political witch-hunt ahead of the 2024 national election.

When Mr Sisodia went to the CBI office for his questioning, he told reporters that he was "going away for seven-eight months".