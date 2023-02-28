Delhi Liquor Policy Case: A Timeline

Manish Sisodia, arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister, quit the Delhi cabinet today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted his resignation.

Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday over allegations of corruption in the Delhi liquor policy case. Before his arrest, he predicted that he would be in jail for "7-8 months".

Here's a look at how the policy has progressed:

* Nov 17, 2021: Delhi government implements Excise Policy 2021-22.

* July 31, 2022: Policy comes under scanner, Delhi government scraps it.

* Aug 17: CBI registers case in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation and formulation of the policy against 15 accused, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

* Aug 19: CBI conducts search at Sisodia's premises in the city.

* Aug 22: Enforcement Directorate registers a separate money laundering case arising out of the CBI FIR.

* Oct 17: Manish Sisodia questioned by CBI for around eight hours.

* Nov 25: CBI files charge sheet against seven accused in the case.

* Dec 15: Court takes cognisance of CBI charge sheet.

* Feb 18, 2023: CBI summons Manish Sisodia.

* Feb 26: CBI arrests Manish Sisodia after several hours of questioning.

* Feb 27: Special CBI court sends Manish Sisodia to five-day CBI custody for questioning.

* Feb 28: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court against his arrest by the CBI, seeks bail.

* SC refuses to hear Manish Sisodia's plea.

* Manish Sisodia resigns from post of Deputy Chief Minister.

