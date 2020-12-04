'Behaving Like BJP Chief Minister': Manish Sisodia To Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister is speaking on the lines of BJP, Manish Sisodia said (File)

Amid the bitter exchange between the Aam Aadmi Party and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today hit out at Mr Singh, saying he is behaving like a Chief Minister of a BJP-ruled state.

Reacting to Mr Singh's comments on farmers' protest, the AAP leader said, "Captain Amarinder Singh met BJP leaders yesterday and is now defending BJP. He is saying that the farmers' agitation is a danger to national security. The Punjab Chief Minister is behaving like a BJP Chief Minister. He is speaking on the lines of BJP".

Mr Singh, after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, asked the centre to rethink its stand on the farm laws while appealing to farmers to find an early solution to the deadlock that is affecting the "economy of the state and also posing a serious danger to national security".

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mr Singh had slugged it out over the legislations. While Mr Singh's slammed Mr Kejriwal for "notifying farm laws", Mr Kejriwal hit back by accusing him of "joining hands with the BJP".

A large number of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have gathered in and around Delhi in protest against the three farm laws, passed in the monsoon session of parliament in September. The centre will hold another round of talks with farmer leaders tomorrow. On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the centre, during which they said the government talked of some amendments to the farm laws.