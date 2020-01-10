'Getting Intimidated By Films': Manish Sisodia Taunts BJP Over 'Chhapaak'

"How can they be scared of a movie which is based on an acid attack victim?" Manish Sisodia asked

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at the BJP for being "easily intimidated by" and "fearing" certain films that invoke a sense of social responsibility among people.

In response to a question on a BJP leader's call to boycott the Deepika Padukone-starrer ''Chhapaak'', Mr Sisodia said it is very disgraceful to see people "getting intimidated" by films based on social issues.

"How can they be scared of a movie which is based on an acid attack victim?" he asked.

"What kind of a political party is (BJP) if it is easily intimidated by and fears certain films that invoke a sense of social responsibilities among people and other important issues such as education," he said.