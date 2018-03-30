Manish Sisodia Asks Prakash Javadekar For Meeting Of State Education Ministers Manish Sisodia, who wrote a letter to Prakash Javadekar, said there was need to move beyond party politics on such issues.

Share EMAIL PRINT Manish Sisodia said, every time an exam paper is leaked the negative consequences are for the country. New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today asked Union Minister Prakash Javadekar to call a meeting of all state education ministers to discuss the CBSE paper leaks and to ensure that such "serious" incidents do not recur.



Mr Sisodia, who wrote a letter to Mr Javadekar, said there was need to move beyond party politics on such issues.



Every time an examination paper is leaked - be it CBSE, SSB or DSSSB- the negative consequences are for the country and not just for any one government or one party, he said.



"While two examinations have been cancelled and re-tests ordered, there have been concerns regarding leaks of several other exam papers as well.



"Not only does it affect the future of 26 lakh students, but also puts a question mark on the sanctity of the CBSE assessment system; a system on which students, parents and schools from all over the country place their trust," he said.



CBSE has announced a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers after reports that they were leaked. Police are also investigating the matter.



