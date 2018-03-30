Manish Sisodia Asks Prakash Javadekar For Meeting Of State Education Ministers

Mr Sisodia, who wrote a letter to Mr Javadekar, said there was need to move beyond party politics on such issues.
Every time an examination paper is leaked - be it CBSE, SSB or DSSSB- the negative consequences are for the country and not just for any one government or one party, he said.
"While two examinations have been cancelled and re-tests ordered, there have been concerns regarding leaks of several other exam papers as well.
CBSE has announced a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers after reports that they were leaked. Police are also investigating the matter.