Watch: Manipur Youth's Guinness World Record Of 109 Push-Ups In A Minute

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a 24-year-old man from Manipur, has created a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups on his fingers tips in one minute.

Mr Singh, who was earlier a two-time Guinness World Record holder, smashed his old record of 105 push-ups in one minute by doing 109 push-ups in a minute. The Guinness Book of World Records effort was organised by Aztecs Sports in Imphal.

Congratulating the Manipuri youth, minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "Amazing to see unbelievable power of Manipuri youth T. Niranjoy Singh who broke the Guinness Book of World Records for most push-ups (finger tips) in one minute I'm so proud of his achievement!"

