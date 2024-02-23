Manipur Tribal Body Writes To Amit Shah Over Transfer Of Kuki Cops

Group said the violence in Manipur has led to a mass exchange of population.

A Kuki-Zo tribal group has written to the Centre against the transfer of 100 Kuki-Zo cops to Meitei-majority areas in the state and has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an apex body of tribals in Manipur, have written to Home Minister Amit Shah. Senior ITLF leader and spokesman Ginza Vualzong said that given the prevailing situation, such transfers are unacceptable.

"It requires them (Kuki-Zo cops) to travel to Meitei-inhabited districts, and if they survive the journey, they will be stationed with mostly Meitei police personnel. In other words, this is a death sentence for these policemen as the government cannot guarantee their safety," Vualzong said.

The ITLF, in its letter to Amit Shah, urged the minister to immediately intervene to stop the execution of this "discriminatory order" issued by the Manipur Director General of Police.

It said the violence in Manipur has led to a mass exchange of population on ethnic lines, leading to a complete physical separation of communities.

It added that the Central and state security forces personnel belonging to the Kuki-Zo community are not safe either.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police said, in "Reference to the Manipur Police Headquarter order dated 14.02.2024 regarding transfer and posting of 177 (One hundred and seventy-seven) personnel of all communities of MR/IR units to various units, it is informed that the transfer and posting has been done to streamline the excess manpower against the sanctioned post available in all MR/IR units and to facilitate the process for preparation of their salaries. However, given the present crisis, there is no immediate movement of the personnel required at this stage."

"This resulted in all tribal police personnel being evacuated to the tribal districts. A recent incident, where three tribal security personnel who were trying to report for duty in Moirang were beaten up mercilessly by a Meitei mob before they were rescued by the Central security forces, serves as a reminder of the danger faced by the Kuki-Zo community," read the ITLF letter to the Home Minister.