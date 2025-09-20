Manipur MP Files Police Complaint Against X User Over "Ambush" Post

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba has filed a police complaint against an X user over what he called a malicious post targeting him following the ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur on Friday.

Two soldiers were killed in action in the ambush by unidentified terrorists in Bishnupur district's Nambol Sabal Leikai, a valley area. The Defence Ministry said no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

A user on X, Shalini Shukla, posted a photo of Mr Leishemba along with an inflammatory caption to tarnish his image, the police complaint filed by the MP's personal secretary Maisnam Shivadutta said.

"I am to enclose here a photo copy of a misleading tweet by a Shalini Shukla in connection with the recent ambush to AR [Assam Rifles] personnel at Nambol Sabal Leikai in the evening of 19th September 2025," the complaint sent to both the police chief and the cyber crime unit said.

"The tweet includes the photograph of Hon'ble MP (R/S), Manipur implying as the leader of Arambai Tenggol and expressing anti-national passages. This is a serious offence to tarnish the image of a public leader and character assassination of a Member of Parliament. This is a ploy to defame Hon'ble MP (R/S) Manipur and it is in a very bad taste," the complaint said, and asked the police to charge Ms Shukla as per the law.

Police sources said initial checks indicated the account could be an impersonation and the person who is operating it may not be the same shown in the profile.

Governor Holds Meeting

Discussions on boosting security arrangements in vulnerable and sensitive areas of Manipur were held on Saturday during a high-level meeting chaired by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in the wake of the Nambol ambush.

"Following the heinous attack on Assam Rifles yesterday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviewed the prevailing security situation in a meeting held at Raj Bhavan this evening," an official statement said.

Top state government officials and senior police personnel were present in the meeting.

"The discussion stressed the need for coordinated action among all security agencies to ensure swift identification of the perpetrators. It was also resolved that security arrangements must be further strengthened in vulnerable and sensitive areas, including highways, transit routes and border zones," the Raj Bhavan statement said.

Deliberations also took place on enhanced patrolling, intensified intelligence gathering, and stronger inter-agency coordination.

"The governor expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers, acknowledging their unwavering courage and dedication in protecting the nation," an earlier statement said.

Mr Bhalla later visited the Assam Rifles' Garrison in Imphal's Mantripukhri and paid his last respects to the two soldiers who were killed in action - Nb Sub Shyam Gurung and Rfn Ranjit Singh Kashyap. Several police and military personnel, including Manipur DGP, BSF DIG and CRPF IG, also paid homage at a wreath-laying ceremony.

Hundreds of people across Manipur including residents of Nambol, the ambush site, came out on the streets and condemned the terror attack. Residents in Churachandpur district held candlelight vigils.

Armed forces veterans held solidarity and prayer meetings at several places - Imphal, Senapati, Chandel, Tamenglong, and Kanglatombi.

KNO And UPF Statements

The two representatives of 24 Kuki, Zomi and Hmar insurgent groups - Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United Peoples Front (UPF) - which signed the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the state and the centre, alleged "the pattern of such assaults clearly indicates the likely perpetrators", citing attacks by valley-based insurgent groups (VBIGs) on Assam Rifles in the past.

"As organisations committed to a peaceful political resolution within the constitutional framework, we unequivocally condemn this attack on Assam Rifles..." the two representative organisations said in a joint statement.

Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the Churachandpur-based civilian body that works with KNO and UPF and participated in recent talks in Delhi with the centre for a separate administration, alleged that suspected Meitei militants attacked the Assam Rifles soldiers in Nambol on Friday.

Attack On Security Forces Unacceptable: Meitei Leepun

The Imphal-based Meitei Leepun said it deeply mourns the loss of the two brave Assam Rifles jawans and injuries to five others. "We remain grateful to all armed forces stationed in Manipur for their tireless efforts in restoring peace and protecting every community. At this crucial time, the people must remember that security forces are here for all, and any attack on them is unacceptable," Meitei Leepun said.

The Manipur Police said they have detained two people for their alleged involvement in the attack on Assam Rifles soldiers and found a Maruti van suspected to have been used in the ambush. The vehicle has multiple owners and all of them have been identified. Investigation is in full swing, the police said in a statement on Saturday.