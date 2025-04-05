Manipur's Meitei, Kuki Representatives Hold Talks With Centre In Delhi

The Centre today held a meeting with representatives of Manipur's warring Meitei and Kuki communities in an effort to bring lasting peace in the state.

Sources said the meeting was aimed at enhancing trust and cooperation between the Meiteis and Kukis and finding a roadmap to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

The discussions stressed on maintaining law and order and facilitating reconciliation between the two communities, they said.

A six-member Meitei delegation comprising representatives from the All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) attended the meeting.

The Kuki delegation comprised nine representatives.

The central government's mediators included AK Mishra, a retired special director of the Intelligence Bureau.

During a debate on Manipur in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs held discussions with the representatives of Meitei and Kuki communities in the past.

He said separate meetings were also held with different organisations from both the communities.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon convene a joint meeting," Mr Shah said, replying to a short debate in the lower house, which adopted a statutory resolution confirming the imposition of President's rule in Manipur.

The home minister said while the government is working to find a path to end violence, the top priority is to establish peace.

Mr Shah said the situation in Manipur is largely under control as there has been no death in the last four months, but it can't be considered satisfactory as displaced people are still living in relief camps.

President's rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Over 260 people have been killed since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

Thousands of firearms were looted from police stations across Manipur during the initial phase of the conflict.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who took charge as Governor on January 3, has been meeting a cross section of people and taking feedback from them on how to bring normalcy in the state.

Mr Bhalla, a former Union home secretary, who closely worked with Mr Shah for five years till August 2024, was hand-picked by the home minister and is said to have been tasked with restoring peace in the restive state.

After the imposition of President's rule, the Governor has taken a number of steps to bring normalcy, including asking those who looted arms from security forces to surrender them.

The central government also tried to open the state's roads for normal traffic, though it did not work out well due to opposition from the Kukis.

Travel through areas inhabited by Meiteis or Kukis is completely prohibited for the other community. While Kukis travel mostly through Mizoram to go outside the state, the Meiteis do not go to some hill areas dominated by the Kukis.