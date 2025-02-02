Meitei Body Asks Centre To Set Up Specialised Anti-Narcoterrorist Force

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has urged the central government to set up a dedicated anti-narcotics bureau in the northeastern region.

The conglomerate of civil society organisations based in the state capital Imphal also appealed to the Centre to declare the region as a "narco-terrorist emergency zone".

In a memorandum addressed to the chief ministers of northeastern states, COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba said, "We urge the government of India to officially declare the northeastern region as a narco-terrorist emergency zone to highlight the gravity of the situation and mobilise national resources accordingly."

The COCOMI demanded the establishment of a "specialised anti-narcotics bureau or force dedicated to combating drug trafficking and narco terrorism in the region".

The bureau should work transparently and coordinate with the state governments and local authorities, COCOMI said in the memorandum.

The organisation called for a thorough investigation into "alleged complicity of influential individuals and entities in Manipur, Mizoram and Myanmar's Chin state in supporting narco terrorism activities".

It sought measures to destroy infrastructure supporting drug smuggling and illegal arms trafficking as well.