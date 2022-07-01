Manipur Landslide: Excavators Pull Out Bodies From River

Manipur landslide: At least 55 others, including several jawans, are still missing.

Excavators are being used to pull out bodies from a river in Manipur's Noney district where several people, including Territorial Army personnel, are feared buried by landslides.

Massive landslides, which took place at the 107 Territorial Army (TA) camp near Tupul yard railway construction site on Wednesday night, has already claimed 10 lives, including two TA jawans.

#ManipurLandslide | Excavators being used to recover bodies from the river downstream of the Tupul yard railway construction site.



10 reported dead in the landslide that occurred near the construction site on June 29.

At least 55 others, including several jawans, are still missing - feared buried near the Ijai river.

Authorities have deployed excavators in the difficult downstream terrain of the river, to pull out the bodies.

Search operations are being conducted by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Territorial Army, besides the central and state disaster forces at the site. The Territorial Army provides security to a railway line being built from Jiribam district to Imphal, the state capital.

A Thorough Wall Radar is being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris, an official release said earlier today. A search-and-rescue dog is also being inducted.

So far, 13 personnel of the Territorial Army and five civilians have been rescued, it said, adding that the search for missing personnel will continue throughout the day.