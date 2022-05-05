Manipur Girl Who Attended Class With Baby Sister In Lap Gets Admission In New School

A 10-year-old girl in Manipur, who babysitted sister in class has secured admission in a boarding school.

A 10-year-old girl in Manipur, whose photo of attending school with her newborn sister in lap went viral last month, has secured admission in a boarding school in Imphal. The good news was shared on Twitter by Biswajeet Thongam, minister for Power, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Agriculture, Science & Technology, Government of Manipur.

Join me to wish #MeiningsinliuPamei good luck for her future endeavours!



As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal.

I wish her to come off with flying colours. pic.twitter.com/EIn6qZpd0G — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) May 3, 2022

The post was shared on Tuesday with the caption: "Join me to wish Meiningsinliu Pamei good luck for her future endeavours! As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal. I wish her to come off with flying colours."

Users felt delighted and thanked the minister for his kindness in the comment section of post.

“Great Job Hon'ble Minister Sir,” a user commented.

“Thanks for the gesture you have shown to the poor girl. Wishing her to be successful in future,” a second user commented.

Pamei was photographed studying in a primary school in Tamenglong district of Manipur. Local publications reported that the infant girl in Pamei's lap is two years old.

When the photo went viral, the minister took note of it and according to his old tweet, he asked officials to trace the girl's family and bring them to Imphal.



Mr Singh had promised that he will personally take care of her education till she graduates. He said that he is proud of her dedication.

Now, it looks like he has delivered on his promise.