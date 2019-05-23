Manipur Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Manipur Election Results: The voting percentage in Manipur was recorded to be 78.2 per cent.

Manipur voted in the first two phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 11 and 18. There are two seats in the state – Outer Manipur and Inner Manipur with prime parties being BJP, Congress and Naga People's Front (NPF). The voting percentage in Manipur was recorded to be 78.2 per cent in the first phase of national election 2019. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Manipur voter turnout was 79.5 per cent and both were won by the Congress. Manipur Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

Election Results Of Manipur Lok Sabha Seats

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

Check Manipur Election Results:

Inner Manipur

Outer Manipur

How To Track Manipur Election Results

Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared on May 23. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM and can be checked on the Election Commission of India website - (https://eci.gov.in/) You can check all the live updates for Lok Sabha election results on ndtv.com/elections and on NDTV English Channel on May 23.

You can also check the results on NDTV apps. The first is the regular NDTV app, while the second is the newly-launched NDTV Lite app. If you are on a low-end phone and wish to save data, you can use NDTV Lite to track election results on the go. You can also track elections through social media. You can follow NDTV on Twitter on our official handle, @ndtv for live election results every 10 minutes. You can also use the hashtag #ResultsWithNDTV to track real-time updates on the election results.

Also follow NDTV's official Facebook page and Instagram page for all election related news.

Prominent candidates in Manipur are BJP's H Shokhopao Mate, Congress' K James and National People's Party's Thangminlien Kipgen are heavyweight candidates from Outer Manipur. BJP's Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Congress' O Nabakishore Singh from Inner Manipur.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This time however, counting of votes will take place for 542 constituencies because elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore had been cancelled by the Election Commission after a large amount of cash was seized during a raid. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

For the first time in India's general election, the Election Commission will tally vote count on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with voter verified paper audit trail slips in five polling stations in each assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency. It will effectively mean that of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20,600 such stations.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019