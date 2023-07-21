Biren Singh Announces State-Wide Condemnation Events For Horrific Video

Manipur Women Video: Mr Singh was seen participating in a massive public gathering. (file)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said that his government is "condemning" the viral video of two women being paraded naked on a road by a group of men.

"We are condemning it state-wide, both in valley and hills. The people of the state regard women as mothers. Some miscreants tarnished our image by doing this," Mr Singh said, according to a video tweeted by news agency PTI. The public is demanding the strictest punishment for the accused, the chief minister further said.

VIDEO | "We have launched statewide condemnation protests, both in valley and hills, over the video that went viral and tarnished the state's image," Manipur CM @NBirenSingh tells @PTI_Newspic.twitter.com/LCb7PkuMvA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2023

Mr Singh was also seen participating in a massive public gathering organised in condemnation over the viral videos.

VIDEO | Manipur CM N Biren Singh participates in a massive public gathering organised in condemnation over viral videos. pic.twitter.com/9hffKCCduP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2023

Biren Singh has called the incident a "crime against humanity" and promised that the state will make all efforts to catch the culprits.

"I have ordered a probe in this case and am personally monitoring the investigation. It is a heinous crime against humanity and the state government will make all efforts to catch the culprits," Mr Singh told NDTV on Thursday.

He earlier said the video of the incident surfaced when the government was trying to identify the case.

"As there were many cases filed on different incidents that happened in the state and while the government was trying to identify the particular case, the video on the incident suddenly came to the surface," Mr Singh told reporters at Imphal while announcing the arrest of "one of the main accused" of the incident.

"Hundreds of such incidents have happened, that is why internet is banned," he told India Today yesterday.

Four people - including the prime accused in the case, Huirem Herodas Meitei - have been arrested over their involvement in the case. Herodas's house was set on fire yesterday by the women of Petchi Village.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has also condemned the incident and asked the Manipur Chief Minister to spare no effort in bringing the "perpetrators to justice".

"The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to Chief Minister N Biren Singh ji, who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice," Ms Irani tweeted yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the Manipur violence yesterday, saying his heart was filled with anguish and anger over the horrific video.

"I want to assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Action will be taken according to the law. What happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," PM Modi said in his remarks before the start of the monsoon session of parliament.

"As I stand next to this temple of democracy, my heart is filled with pain and anger. The Manipur incident is shameful for any civilised nation. The entire country has been shamed," he said.

The PM also referred to incidents in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and said: "I appeal to all Chief Ministers to strengthen law and order in their state".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the PM for not making a statement inside the Parliament.

"If you were angry then instead of making false equivalence with Congress governed states, you could have first dismissed your Chief Minster of Manipur," he tweeted.