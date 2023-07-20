'Crime Against Humanity': Manipur Chief Minister Promises Swift Action On Horror Video

The Manipur government has launched a probe into a horrific video of two women being paraded naked on a road by a group of men. Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Biren Singh called it a "crime against humanity" and promised that the state will make all efforts to catch the culprits.

"I have ordered a probe in this case and am personally monitoring the investigation. It is a heinous crime against humanity and the state government will make all efforts to catch the culprits," Mr Singh told NDTV.

The incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, some 35 km from the state capital Imphal, according to a statement by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF).

The video shared widely on social media, has drawn massive condemnation and calls for action.



The two women were gang-raped in a field, a tribal organisation has alleged.

Police have registered a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder and said that the culprits will be arrested at the earliest.

"As regards the video of 2 women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder was registered against unknown armed miscreants. The investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest," Superintendent of Police (SP) K Meghachandra Singh said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has also condemned the incident and asked the Manipur Chief Minister to spare no effort in bringing the "perpetrators to justice".

"The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to Chief Minister N Biren Singh ji, who has informed me that investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice," read the tweet from the Union Minister.

A day before this on-camera horror, clashes broke out between the valley-majority Meitei and the hill-majority Kuki tribe in Manipur over the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

The state has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence in Manipur was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

The Kuki tribe has demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister. Over 120 have died in the ethnic violence and thousands have been internally displaced and are now living in relief camps.