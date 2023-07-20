"Manipur Incident Shamed Country, Guilty Will Not Be Spared": PM

The incident took place on May 4, a day after clashes broke out in Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his heart was filled with pain over the horrific video of two women paraded naked in Manipur, which went viral on Wednesday.

"What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven. The incident is shameful for the country, the guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said in his remarks before the start of the monsoon session of parliament.

In the video that has triggered massive condemnation and demands for action, two women were paraded naked by a mob, molested and dragged to a field, where they were allegedly gang-raped.

The incident took place on May 4, a day after clashes broke out between the valley-majority Meitei and the hill-majority Kuki tribe in Manipur over the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. Over 120 have died in the ethnic violence and thousands have been internally displaced and are now living in relief camps.