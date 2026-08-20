Manipur Chief Minister Backs NRC, Urges Artistes To Promote Peace

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday urged artistes to use their platform to promote peace and harmony between different communities and backed the implementation of the National Register of Citizens(NRC) in the state.

Singh said that the Meitei community must take on the role of a big brother and big sister, and take initiatives to bring an end to the crisis.

Speaking to the artistes, Khemchand Singh said the crisis in the state, which began as a conflict between two communities, had now evolved into one involving three communities.

Singh recalled that during the crisis, when he was a Cabinet Minister in the State, he had requested the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Henglep Constituency, Letzamang Haokip, to extend support in saving the lives of 120 Meitei labourers in Churachandpur District, which the MLA earnestly followed.

He maintained that restoring trust and love among the different communities residing in the State requires bridging the barriers that had existed between them during the crisis.

He added that Jiribam district has returned to normalcy, with all the communities residing peacefully without any mistrust.

Singh also stressed that the government supports the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State and appreciated the artistes for bringing up the issue to the government.

Art and Culture Minister Khuraijam Loken Singh, who organised today's gathering, said that the government is ready to help all the artistes and urged them to work for the unity of the people of this state.