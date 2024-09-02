'If Central Forces Can't Stop Violence...': Manipur BJP MLA's Letter To Amit Shah

Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has written to Amit Shah on the violence in the state

Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh today asked the Centre to withdraw central forces from the state if their presence fails to stop violence.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mr Singh said if central forces fail to deliver results, the state security personnel should be allowed to take charge in an effort to restore peace in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Mr Singh, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, said the presence of 60,000 central forces in Manipur has not resulted in peace.

"The presence of around 60,000 central forces in Manipur is not yielding peace, thus it's better to remove such forces which are mostly present as mute spectators," the Manipur BJP MLA said in the letter.

He acknowledged the recent shifting of certain units of the Assam Rifles over lack of cooperation with the state government and the public.

"We are pleased with the action to remove certain units of Assam Rifles who were not cooperating with the state government and the public, but if the presence of these and other central forces cannot halt violence, it is better to remove them and allow the state forces to take charge and bring peace," Mr Singh added.

He suggested that the Centre must transfer the unified command's authority to the state government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

The MLA criticised the current set-up as ineffective in curbing violence, arguing that transferring the Unified Command to the elected government is crucial at this juncture.

"The central government has to hand over the Unified Command to the state government headed by Chief Minister and allow it to act as per the procedures prescribed by law to bring peace and normalcy in the state," he added.

Former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldiep Singh was appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs as security adviser to the Manipur government after violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

The Unified Command oversees reports from various agencies and forces, and coordinates operational needs in consultation with the state government.

Mailed to Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah to take immediate action in the interest of the people of Manipur. Home Ministry has to act on priority.



1. It seems the presence of around 60000 central forces in Manipur is not yielding peace, thus it's better to remove such forces... pic.twitter.com/qyqn5vleqV — Rajkumar Imo Singh (@imosingh) September 2, 2024

Mr Singh also called on the central government to take stricter measures against insurgent groups that have breached the ground rules of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

He urged Mr Shah to cancel the SoO agreements with these groups, which he claimed were fueling further violence.

The BJP MLA requested an investigation into the funding and supply of arms and ammunition that he believes is exacerbating the conflict. Mr Singh urged the central government to initiate "a political dialogue and engagement between all stakeholders" to achieve a permanent and peaceful resolution.

In an interview with PTI Videos on Thursday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh promised to fully restore peace in the state in six months with the Centre's help, and also ruled out stepping down, saying he has neither committed a crime nor spawned a scandal.

The Chief Minister revealed for the first time that he has appointed an emissary to hold talks with Kuki and Meitei leaders. The clashes between the Kuki tribes and the Meitei groups since May 2023 has left 226 dead, according to official count.

On what kind of a deadline he has fixed for himself to restore peace, the Chief Minister indicated that along with dialogue, the Central government's involvement -- either through the Home Ministry or other agencies -- will be critical in bringing peace.