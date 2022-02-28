Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Live Updates: 38 Seats In Manipur Vote Today, Congress Expels Candidate Hours Before Polling Begin

Thirty-eight of the states 60 seats vote amid tight security in the troubled northeastern state of Manipur, where the BJP-led alliance is hoping for a second term in power in a multi-cornered contest.

The first phase of polls covers 29 seats in Manipur's valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur. The rest are in the hill districts of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl.

Besides the BJP and the Congress, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's National People's Party is also in the fray this time, contesting 38 seats.

Here are the Live Updates on Manipur Voting:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 28, 2022 06:47 (IST) 38 Seats To Vote Today In Manipur Today



Thirty-eight of the states 60 seats vote amid tight security in the troubled northeastern state of Manipur, where the BJP-led alliance is hoping for a second term in power in a multi-cornered contest. The first phase of polls covers 29 seats in Manipur's valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur. The rest are in the hill districts of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl.