Manik Saha To Take Oath As Tripura Chief Minister Today, PM To Attend

Manik Saha joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. (File)

BJP leader Manik Saha, a dentist-turned-politician who steered the party to power in Tripura, will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the second consecutive term today.

The oath ceremony will be held at Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala, and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, and several Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Manik Saha is a dental surgeon who joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He was made party chief of the state in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March 2022.

He was BJP MP until the change of guard took place last year. In 2022, Mr Saha replaced Biplab Kumar Deb to steer the party in the assembly polls amid a multi-cornered contest in the northeast state.

On Monday, Mr Saha called on Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake claim to form the government in Tripura.

Earlier in the day, there was a general meeting of all the newly elected BJP MLAs who unanimously proposed Manik Saha as the leader of the legislature party.

"My sincere gratitude to all for electing me as the leader of the legislature party. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi ji, we shall work together to build 'Unnata Tripura, Shrestha Tripura' and ensure the welfare of all sections of people," Mr Saha tweeted after the meeting.

BJP returned to power in Tripura by winning an absolute majority with 32 seats and a vote share of around 39 per cent, according to the Election Commission. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats while Congress bagged three. The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) won just one seat.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)