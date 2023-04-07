'Mangoes On EMI': Pune Fruit Trader Introduces Unique Initiative To Boost Sales

The scheme is only available for a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.

With increasing inflation, a fruit seller in Pune has started a unique initiative to sell Alphonso mangoes on Equated Monthly Instalments or EMIs, PTI reported.

Gaurav Sanas of Gurukripa Traders and Fruit Products is urging the lovers of Alphonso to swipe away their financial worries and enjoy the king of fruits to their hearts' content. The idea according to him is aimed to ensure that the common people who usually cannot afford to purchase Alphonso, also known as 'Hapus', can also have it this year.

If refrigerators and air-conditioners can be purchased on instalments, why not mangoes, Mr Sanas said. Speaking to PTI, he also claimed that his family's outlet is the first to sell mangoes on EMI in the whole country.

Alphonso mangoes from Devgad and Ratnagiri, which are considered to be the best, are currently being sold at Rs 800 to Rs 1,300 per dozen in retail.

"The prices are always very high at the start of the season. We thought if refrigerators, ACs and other appliances can be bought on EMI, why not mangoes? Everyone can afford mangoes then," Mr Sanas told the news agency.

Further, Mr Sanas explained that the procedure for buying the fruit at his outlet on EMI is similar to purchasing mobile phones on instalments. He has installed point-of-sale (POS) machines which allow him to convert the bill amount into EMIs. The customer simply needs to use a credit card, following which their amount is converted into instalments of three, six and 12 months.

However, Mr Sanas clarified that the scheme is only available for a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. He also informed so far four customers have availed of the scheme.