Man With Monkeypox-Like Symptom Dies, Kerala Orders 'High-Level Inquiry'

The Centre assertedthat there was no need for any undue panic. (Representational)

State Health Minister Veena George initiated a high-level inquiry into the death of a youth, presenting with monkeypox-like symptoms. The youth hailed from Chavakkad Kuranjiyur in Thrissur district and tested positive in a foreign country.

"The result of the test conducted in the foreign country was positive. He sought treatment in Thrissur due to severe fatigue and encephalitis and Monkeypox is not a fatal disease," said Ms George.

She said that delay in seeking treatment will be investigated.

The health department also called a meeting in Punnayur regarding the death.

Meanwhile, a contact list and route map of the dead youth has been prepared. Contact persons have been advised to undergo isolation.

Notably, India has reported five cases of monkeypox so far, of which three cases are from Kerala, one is from Delhi and another from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur.

Following this, the central government is on an alert as the count of infections in some other countries has risen.

In an Interview with ANI, NITI Aayog's member (Health) Dr V K Paul asserted that there was no need for any undue panic but added that it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant. "There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms, he said.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 18,000 cases have been reported from 78 countries.

"The Monkeypox outbreak can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risks seriously, and take the steps needed to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups," said Dr Tedros, Director General, WHO on Thursday.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. The disease is endemic in regions like West and Central Africa but lately cases have been reported from non-endemic countries as well, according to the WHO.

