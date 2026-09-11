Not A Terror Plot, This Was The Real Motive Why Man Faked PMO ID

The man who was arrested with a fake PMO ID in Mumbai wanted to impress his fiancee and future in-laws by projecting himself as a highly influential person, NDTV has learnt.

Earlier, he stressed that he was with the Prime Minister's Office.

Rohan Parikh, 24, and his bodyguard, Dilip Kunde, were arrested on Monday from a shopping mall in Bandra Kurla Complex near the venue of the Prime Minister's event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

While Parikh had a fake PMO ID card, Kunde was carrying a gun.

The high-profile incident had initially put security agencies on alert, but the story that has unfolded appears no less dramatic than a movie plot.

Parikh recently got engaged and wanted to portray himself as a powerful government official with significant influence in the central government to his fiancee and her family.

To convince them that he had direct access to the PMO, he allegedly orchestrated the entire scheme.

What Investigators Found

During the investigation, the officials found out that in 2025, Parikh allegedly used artificial intelligence tools to create a highly convincing digital identity card resembling an official PMO credential.

To support his false image, he allegedly planned to gain access to Jio World Plaza shortly before the Prime Minister's visit. Police said he had conducted reconnaissance of the location twice on his own beforehand.

His plan was reportedly to enter through a VVIP access point and demonstrate his supposed influence and power to his future in-laws.

Other than Parikh, police have also arrested his bodyguard and driver for their alleged role and are searching for the third person, Prathamesh Bagul, who worked as Rohan's office assistant.

Cases have been filed against various sections related to fraud, forgery, and breach of VVIP security protocols. Further investigation is on.

With Inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar