Man Wanted In 4 Murder Cases Arrested By Delhi Police

He was wanted in four murder cases in Bihar and Assam, police said.

A man wanted in four murder cases in Bihar and Assam was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell here, officials said on Wednesday.

Dabloo Yadav, a resident of a village in Samastipur district of Bihar, was arrested from Okhla Mandi where he was hiding, police said.

He was wanted in a murder of his nephew in Paltan Bazar in Assam's Guwahati and other cases, they said.

Dabloo Yadav had hired two men -- Pankaj Ram and Balram Paswan -- to kill his nephew Avdesh Yadav, police said, adding Avdesh Yadav was killed in a shootout on February 21 in Assam.

Dabloo Yadav got his nephew killed to avenge the killing of his two brothers by the family members of his uncle Suryanarain Yadav. Avdesh supported the family of Suryanarain on the issue of land dispute between the two families, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said Dabloo Yadav was arrested around 10.30 am on Monday from Okhla Mandi. The accused was on run for more than six months in the case of the shootout resulting in the killing of Avdesh Yadav, he said.

A single-shot pistol of .315 bore with three live cartridges was recovered from him and a case under the Arms Act was registered in this regard, Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that there was a dispute between his uncle Suryanarain Yadav's family and his family over agricultural land in his village in Samastipur for more than 26 years, the DCP said.

"On the day of the incident, the two hired killers came on a bike and fired many shots killing Advesh Yadav in Paltan Bazar area in Guwahati, Assam. Dabloo Yadav with his family members had shot dead Shalinder, Sanjay and Santosh, three members of Suryanarain Yadav's family, between 1996 to 2003 in Bihar. In retaliation, family members of Suryanarain Yadav had killed two brothers of Dabloo Yadav in Bihar," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)