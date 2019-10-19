Man Wanted In 33 ATM Robberies Arrested In Delhi

The man was wanted in 33 cases of ATM robbery across India. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man wanted in 33 cases of ATM robbery across India has been arrested from south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Saturday.

Zahid, of Haryana's Mewat district, was wanted in several ATM-breaking cases and was frequently changing his hideouts in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi, police said.

"On Wednesday, police got a tip-off that Zahid would come near Power Sub Station, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, to meet his contact, following which a trap was laid and the accused was arrested at around 6.10 pm," said a police official.

In 2012, Zahid was arrested in an ATM cash theft case of Geeta Colony area, the officer said.

After getting released on bail, he and his associate got involved in cases of ATM robbery in Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chennai and Haryana, police said. They used to target ATM which are at isolated places and unguarded. They used to cut the machine with the help of gas-cutter after covering their faces with spray paint, the officer said.

One country-made pistol and three live cartridges were seized from him, they added.

