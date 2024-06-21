Man Tries To Extort Money From Delhi Doctor To Purchase Flat, Arrested

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for an alleged extortion attempt on a doctor who runs a private clinic in the Janakpuri area here, police said on Friday.

During the interrogation, the accused, Ashok Kumar, told the police that he was in urgent need of money to purchase a new flat in Delhi and therefore planned to extort money from the doctor, they added.

According to the police, Kumar delivered an extortion letter in the doctor's clinic. He threatened to kill the doctor if he failed to meet his demand and named jailed Haryana gangster Manoj Baba in the letter to create terror to yield the extortion money.

"On June 3, a man who was wearing a mask had delivered a letter in the clinic of a doctor in Janakpuri. The man threatened the doctor to kill him if he failed to meet the extortion demand. He also named the jailed Haryana-based gangster Manoj Baba in the letter," Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Manoj C said.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered and the case was handed over to the special cell, the DCP said.

On June 15, the police got a tipoff that the accused was near the Jai Vihar area here, after which a team laid a trap near Chhath Park and the suspect was apprehended, he added.

"During interrogation, he (accused) admitted that in order to gain quick money he delivered a letter with the threat to kill the doctor," the DCP said.

Kumar also revealed that he worked in a private firm but did not have any fixed source of income. He was in urgent need of money in order to purchase new flat as he was pressured by his wife, the officer said.

The police said the accused chose three high profile clinics in Janakpuri and then zeroed in at a clinic with heavy rush of patients, believing it to be minimum risk target.

Kumar hails from Kurukshetra in Haryana but has been residing in Delhi for a long time. He is a B.Com graduate and he told the police that he was hatched the extortion plan after inspiration from from TV serials, the DCP said.

