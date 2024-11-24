Man Tried To Hang Himself, Saved After Friend Saw His Facebook Live

The man started a Facebook live from his hotel room. (Representational)

A man in Jaipur was prevented from dying by hanging himself, an act he live-streamed on Facebook after his friend alerted police, authorities said on Sunday.

He was taken to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur for treatment, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Pavan, a resident of Jaipur's Bagru town, checked into a hotel on Ajmer highway, Station House Officer Dalbeer Singh said.

He started a Facebook live from his hotel room in which he threatened to die by suicide, the officer said.

His friend, who saw the live, immediately informed a head constable in Jaipur who was known to him. The constable traced the man's location and alerted the hotel staff, he said.

After confirming, the staff broke into the room and found Pavan, who was about to hang himself from the ceiling fan. They immediately intervened and saved him, the SHO said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he added.

