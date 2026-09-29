Man Tied To Car, Dragged For 2.5 km By Friend In UP, Dies

A 40-year-old man died after being allegedly tied to a car and dragged for around 2.5 km by his friend in the Pihani area of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said on Tuesday.

Bablu Rathore died on Monday night during treatment at a trauma centre in Lucknow, they said.

The incident took place on September 19 when Rathore's friend, following an argument, tied his hands to the car and dragged him along the road for around 2 to 2.5 km before leaving him by the roadside and fleeing.

After the post-mortem, his body was brought to Hardoi, where his family members attempted to block the road near the Dak Bungalow demanding compensation.

Police officials reached the spot and persuaded them to send the body to the village for the last rites.

According to the police, Bablu's friend Vimlesh Rathore had taken him from his home to Shahabad. The two later went to Bablu's in-laws' house in Pihani.

While returning on September 19, they allegedly consumed alcohol and an argument broke out between them.

Later, Vimlesh allegedly tied Bablu's hands to the car with a cloth and dragged him along the road for around 2 to 2.5 km before leaving him by the roadside and fleeing.

Following Bablu's death, heavy police deployment has been made in the village as a precautionary measure.

His family members are demanding compensation, saying Bablu was the sole breadwinner and head of the family and that his death has left them facing financial hardship.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said Vimlesh Rathore had already been arrested and produced before a court, which sent him to jail.

"Further legal action is being taken following the death," the SP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)