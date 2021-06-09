Man Threatens To Hijack Planes From Bhopal, Indore, Take Them To Pakistan: Report

Police detained a man for threatening to hijack planes from Bhopal and Indore airports (Representational)

Police have detained a 34-year-old man for allegedly threatening to hijack planes from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore airports and take them to Pakistan, an official said today.

Officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal received a phone call at around 5 pm on Tuesday during which the caller made the threat, Bhopal's Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told news agency Press Trust of India.

Later, the airport management complained to the Gandhinagar police.

"The man, who allegedly threatened to hijack the planes, was caught late on Tuesday night from Shujalpur town, which is around 100 km from Bhopal. He is being extensively questioned as part of the investigation into the matter," the official told Press Trust of India.

Security has been tightened at the Bhopal airport following the threat call, another official said.

On Tuesday evening, a Mumbai-bound flight took off from Bhopal after a strict security check, he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)